Court hints it might strike down Maine medical marijuana residency law

A federal court appears poised to strike down a Maine law that prevents out-of-state ownership of for-profit medical marijuana dispensaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case currently before the First Circuit Court of Appeals involves a lawsuit challenging that law.

In 2021, a federal judge ruled that Maine could not prevent out-of-state companies from operating MMJ dispensaries.

Maine and an industry group subsequently appealed in an attempt to keep the residency requirements.

According to the Courthouse News Service, judges hearing the appeal appeared unimpressed with the state’s case, with one telling Maine’s chief deputy attorney general that his argument suffers from “a basic flaw.”

“This is an easy case,” another judge said.

NEW MJBiz Factbook: Preorder Today! Informed decision making is essential for success in the cannabis industry. Get the facts and analysis you need in the 2022 MJBiz Factbook, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily. Why Preorder? You’ll be the first to get the latest data delivered to your inbox when the new edition releases on April 11 .

. BONUS OFFER: Get the 2021 MJBiz Factbook right now, for free. What’s inside the MJBiz Factbook? Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries.

for the marijuana + hemp industries. Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends.

+ State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities.

to regulations, taxes and opportunities. And more! Presale bundle offers are now available. Get The Data

A court ruling against the residency requirement could open up Maine’s MMJ market to out-of-state businesses.

Maine already dropped a similar residency requirement for adult-use marijuana businesses.