Curaleaf fined, Oregon license suspended in THC-CBD snafu

Cannabis multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings was fined $130,000 and its business license suspended for 23 days by Oregon regulators for mixing up THC and CBD in infused products last year.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) said the company sent out 1,500 mislabeled drops under its Select brand, The Oregonian reported.

The company was hit with federal lawsuits from 11 customers claiming they required medical attention after taking CBD drops that contained high doses of THC.

Ten of the people settled with the company.

At least five people said they went to the hospital after taking the products.

The OLCC first proposed in a meeting that the company be fined a record $200,000 and handed a 70-day license suspension, according to The Oregonian.

But Curaleaf fought the punishment, seeking to knock it down to the lower amount and shorter suspension.

Oregon regulators told The Oregonian that the company was cooperative and demonstrated its violations weren’t on purpose.

At the same OLCC meeting, the commission said it was frustrated by mistakes at testing labs, product recalls and mislabeling by marijuana companies, according to the newspaper.