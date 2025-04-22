Delaware governor nominates new marijuana commissioner

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has nominated attorney and government regulations expert Joshua Sanderlin to be the state’s next marijuana commissioner.

If the state Senate confirms Sanderlin, he will replace former Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe, who left the job in January, not long after the state issued 15 recreational cannabis retail licenses.

Sanderlin has advised businesses and policymakers on regulatory compliance for more than 15 years, with a focus on shaping state cannabis laws and markets, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Josh Sanderlin will bring deep expertise, steady leadership and a clear commitment to equity and accountability to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner,” Meyer said in a statement.

Sanderlin has worked with companies to secure cannabis licenses in many jurisdictions, the release noted.

“His experience navigating complex regulatory systems and work across the cannabis industry make him uniquely qualified to launch Delaware’s adult-use marijuana market quickly and correctly,” Meyer said.

“With Josh at the helm, we’re ready to build a system that is safe, transparent and delivers real opportunity for hardworking Delawareans.”

Delaware initially was expected to launch a recreational market in November 2024, after former Gov. Jay Carney allowed adult-use legislation to become law in April 2023.

But just last month, 40-plus people joined the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association gathered outside the Legislative Hall to tell lawmakers the state is allowing unsafe and unregulated cannabis sales while the regulated marijuana industry remains stalled.

All the adult-use licenses have been awarded through lotteries, but the background-check process appears to be stalled.