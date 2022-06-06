Detroit sued again over recreational marijuana licensing ordinance

A second Detroit medical marijuana company filed suit against the city over its proposed recreational marijuana licensing ordinance.

According to the Detroit Metro Times, Jars Cannabis – which runs two licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Detroit – is going to court over the adult-use law the City Council approved April 5.

Jars Cannabis claims in its lawsuit that the new municipal adult-use law would be the “kiss of death” for its business because the ordinance requires that existing MMJ dispensaries wait until 2027 to apply for recreational marijuana business permits.

The same provision led House of Dank, another Detroit licensed MMJ dispensary chain, to sue the city last month.

“Detroit has created a schematic to ensure preferential treatment to its residents, violate (state law), and eradicate existing operators,” Jars Cannabis alleges in the suit, according to the Metro Times.

State law mandates that local adult-use cannabis ordinances cannot be “unreasonably impracticable.”

The suit asks a county judge to halt the issuance of Detroit adult-use marijuana licenses. The city began accepting license applications on April 20.

Nearly a year ago, another judge deemed Detroit’s first attempt at a recreational cannabis law “likely unconstitutional.” which led to a lengthy pause on any marijuana permits being issued in the city.