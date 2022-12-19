Florida adult-use cannabis legalization petition gathers 50,000+ signatures

An attempt to put adult-use cannabis legalization directly to Florida voters in 2024 has gathered more than 50,000 valid signatures, but the petition still has a long way to go before it gets a place on the ballot.

The constitutional amendment petition, launched in August by Smart & Safe Florida:

Needs 891,589 valid signatures to be certified, according to the Florida Division of Elections, plus approval by the state’s highest court.

Would permit cannabis possession, purchase and use by adults 21 and older.

Trulieve Cannabis, which dominates Florida’s medical marijuana market, has spent $10 million supporting the petition, according to Orlando TV station WOFL.

Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure in 2016.

An attempt to get adult-use legalization on the 2020 ballot in Florida failed to reach the required number of verified signatures, and another try to get rec on the 2022 ballot suffered a court loss.