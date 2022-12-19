Florida adult-use cannabis legalization petition gathers 50,000+ signatures

An attempt to put adult-use cannabis legalization directly to Florida voters in 2024 has gathered more than 50,000 valid signatures, but the petition still has a long way to go before it gets a place on the ballot.
The constitutional amendment petition, launched in August by Smart & Safe Florida:
- Needs 891,589 valid signatures to be certified, according to the Florida Division of Elections, plus approval by the state’s highest court.
- Would permit cannabis possession, purchase and use by adults 21 and older.
Trulieve Cannabis, which dominates Florida’s medical marijuana market, has spent $10 million supporting the petition, according to Orlando TV station WOFL.
Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure in 2016.
An attempt to get adult-use legalization on the 2020 ballot in Florida failed to reach the required number of verified signatures, and another try to get rec on the 2022 ballot suffered a court loss.