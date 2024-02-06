Florida would become the third state in the U.S. to impose a market-wide potency cap on adult-use cannabis if a proposal advanced Tuesday by the Senate becomes law.

Though Florida is currently home to the country’s biggest medical marijuana market, an adult-use legalization proposal might appear on voters’ ballots in November.

That’s pending a state Supreme Court ruling on a challenge to the measure.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said he expects adult-use marijuana to appear on the ballot.

The 30% THC cap on smokable flower, proposed in SPB 7050, received a favorable vote in the state Senate Health Policy Committee.

If the proposal were to pass the full Legislature and be signed into law by DeSantis, Florida would join Connecticut and Vermont as the only states to restrict THC in smokable flower.

And it would be by far the biggest market with such restrictions.

“All other forms of marijuana” except edibles would be capped at 60% THC.

Adult-use edibles in Florida would have a maximum amount of THC of 200 milligrams per package and 10 milligrams per serving.

The edibles limits are in line with other state rules.

An earlier House bill in the Florida House proposed a 10% cap, but that was later ditched in committee in favor of a 30% limit.

In committee on Tuesday, lawmakers repeated familiar concerns over high-potency THC’s possible ill health effects.

Other lawmakers said they’d prefer to let voters decide on the amendment rather than make changes legislatively.

“If voters are going to speak the ballot initiative one way or the other … I want to give that process an opportunity,” state Sen. Rosalind Osgood said.

Florida law requires 60% voter support to pass a constitutional amendment.

But a recent Florida Chamber of Commerce poll showed only 57% voter support for adult use.

