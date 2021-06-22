Connecticut governor signs adult-use marijuana legalization into law

With his signature on Senate Bill 1201, Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday made Connecticut the latest state to officially legalize recreational marijuana.

The Connecticut Legislature approved the bill on June 17, making the state the latest domino to fall this year after legalization victories in New York, New Mexico and Virginia.

Sales are expected to begin as early as May 2022, and MJBizDaily estimates the state will reach $700 million in sales within the program’s first few years.

The bill also provides a new landmark social equity policy that will reserve half the state’s marijuana business permits for people in communities most affected by the war on drugs.

“We commend the Connecticut Legislature and governor for their commitment to getting this important, equity-centered legalization bill over the finish line,” Marijuana Policy Project Executive Director Steve Hawkins said in a statement.

However, the bill also contains potency caps for both flower and concentrates, marijuana advocacy group NORML noted in a statement.

Under the provisions of the bill, marijuana flower will be allowed to have a maximum of only 30% THC, and concentrates will be capped at a maximum of 60% THC.

Until now, Vermont was the only adult-use market with THC caps.

Still, NORML celebrated the Lamont signing the bill into law, calling it “model legislation that will move Connecticut forward.”