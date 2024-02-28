Florida’s proposed adult-use marijuana THC cap fails in Senate

A proposal to limit the amount of THC in a potential adult-use marijuana market in Florida failed in the state Legislature.

A Florida Senate committee voted earlier this month to advance Senate Bill 7050, which would have imposed THC limits of 30% on flower and 60% on extracts.

However, the bill failed to be heard in a Senate Fiscal Policy meeting ahead of a Tuesday deadline, Florida Politics reported.

There’s a similar bill in the state House, but without that key Senate hearing, the measure is dead, its sponsor, Republican state Rep. Ralph Massullo, told Politico.

Massullo’s House Bill 1269, introduced in January, would have capped smokable flower at no more than 10% THC.

Florida would have been the third state to restrict the amount of THC allowed in smokable flower, joining Connecticut and Vermont.

Florida voters could decide on adult-use legalization in November.

But that potential vote is awaiting a state Supreme Court ruling on a challenge to the ballot initiative.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he expects the measure to appear on the November ballot.

Arguments were heard in the fall, and a ruling could come this spring.