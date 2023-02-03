Georgia medical marijuana regulator rescinds rules on technicality

Progress toward launching a regulated medical marijuana market in Georgia has been stymied after the state’s cannabis regulator rescinded recently approved industry rules.

However, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission (GMCC) plans to revise the rules soon and try again.

The GMCC had signed off on the rules in late January, paving the way for the sale of low-THC cannabis oil to registered patients.

However, during a Thursday GMCC session, commission Chair Sidney Johnson said notice of the January meeting was not provided to Georgia’s Office of Legislative Counsel as required by state law, according to Atlanta TV station WAGA.

Johnson said the GMCC would post a notice of proposed rulemaking by Feb. 6, according to a video recording of the meeting posted online by WAGA.

“We’re going to take advantage of this opportunity to make updates to the rules based on feedback we’ve received so far in the process, to which the rules are being revised to correct scrivener’s errors, as well as reflect feedback received related to independent laboratories,” Johnson said.

Georgia awarded two MMJ production licenses in 2022.

The state’s medical marijuana registry had more than 25,000 patients as of 2022, according to a GMCC report.