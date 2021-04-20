Idaho governor’s action could stifle marijuana legalization attempts

Only days after the Idaho Legislature shot down an anti-marijuana legalization measure, the state’s governor signed legislation making it harder to get referendums or initiatives such as legalizing MJ on ballots.

According to the Associated Press, the legislation signed into law Saturday by Idaho Gov. Brad Little “is widely seen as an attempt to stop a medical marijuana initiative” in the state.

The Idaho House on April 15 killed a measure that would have prevented legalizing marijuana without the approval of two-thirds of the Legislature.

But Little, a Republican, then turned around and signed a measure that foes say will make it extremely difficult to get initiatives and referendums to voters via the ballot, the Associated Press reported.

The governor told legislators he sided with people in the state who believe urban voters have too much say in the initiative process.

It is unclear how the law will impact a medical marijuana initiative that backers are trying to get on the Idaho ballot in November 2022.

The new law is expected to be challenged in state and federal courts, according to the Associated Press.