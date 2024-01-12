Illinois adult-use cannabis sales exceed $1.6 billion in 2023

Consumers in Illinois spent more than $1.6 billion on legal adult-use cannabis in 2023, a market record despite a nearly 15% year-over-year decline in sales to out-of-state shoppers.

The $1.6 billion annual sales figure represents a 5.3% increase over 2022.

That total includes roughly $1.2 billion in sales to in-state shoppers and $408.1 million sold to out-of-state visitors, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR).

Illinois’ decline in out-of-state sales can be explained at least partly to neighboring Missouri launching adult-use marijuana sales in February 2023.

Meanwhile, December adult-use sales in Illinois totaled nearly $154 million, a monthly record.

The state has 177 recreational marijuana cannabis retailers, including 67 social equity businesses.

“One hundred thirty-three applicants selected in the 2022 social equity lotteries are still in the process of receiving their full dispensary licenses from IDFPR, as are 55 applicants selected in the Social Equity Criteria Lottery (“SECL”) in July 2023,” according to an Illinois news release.

“From day one, my administration has put equity first to build the most accessible cannabis industry in the nation,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

“Our work will continue to repair past harm while providing opportunities for communities across the state and creating a more prosperous future.”