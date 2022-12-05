Illinois picks new marijuana regulator; Michigan removes chief’s interim tag

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has appointed Erin Johnson as the state’s head marijuana regulatory officer, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made permanent Brian Hanna’s role as that state’s chief regulator.

Johnson replaces former cannabis regulation oversight officer Danielle Perry, who was appointed by Pritzker in 2020.

Illinois’ Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office is part of the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Michigan’s now-permanent top cannabis regulator Brian Hanna was serving in an acting capacity after taking over from Andrew Brisbo in September.

Whitmer announced Hanna’s permanent appointment as executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Friday, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

Maine also recently announced a new cannabis chief, appointing the Brookings Institution’s John Hudak as director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy.

