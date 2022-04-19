Alaska cannabis regulator gets new chief, third since 2019

The Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) has a new executive director, the state cannabis regulator’s third leader since late 2019.

The office of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Joan Wilson to the AMCO executive director role on April 15, describing her as “a seasoned attorney with 25 years of experience in civil and criminal law in both the private and public sectors.”

“(Wilson) is currently a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Alaska Department of Law, where she serves as an advisor to AMCO,” according to a news release.

Her appointment takes effect May 8.

Wilson is taking over from Glen Klinkhart, who was appointed to the executive director role on a permanent basis in March 2021 after becoming interim director in November 2019.

Klinkhart, in turn, took over from Erika McConnell after she was ousted by the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in late 2019.

Klinkhart is taking a new role at the Alaska Department of Revenue.

The 2022 MJBiz Facebook estimates that Alaska’s 2022 adult-use marijuana sales will total between $260 million and $310 million, growing to between $370 million and $460 million by 2026.