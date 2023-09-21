Judge orders Rhode Island grower to halt marijuana sales amid allegations

A major marijuana grower in Rhode Island has been ordered to stop selling products while regulators consider alleged violations by the company.

Superior Court Judge Brian Stern rejected a request last week for injunctive relief filed by STJ, better known as Fire Ganja.

STJ filed a motion “seeking monetary relief and requesting that the court ‘revoke and dissolve’ an administrative hold and quarantine of marijuana plants” issued by the state, according to court records obtained by the Providence Business News.

The company could lose its license over allegations that it failed to disclose an owner and produced significant amounts of unregistered cannabis, both violations of state law.

Warwick-based Fire Ganja is scheduled to discuss the matter at a regulatory hearing on Nov. 30, the Business News reported.

Inspectors flagged the business on Aug. 16 after discovering 1,473 cannabis plants and 1,507 ounces of flower as well as other products that weren’t entered into the state’s track-and-track system.

Regulators also learned about a federal lawsuit pertaining to an ownership dispute between Fire Ganja and a separate company, San Miguel.

STJ and the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation declined Business News requests for comment.

The developments come amid growing complaints from Rhode Island growers about a product oversupply triggered, in part, by a limited number of retailers.

The state, which began adult-use sales last December, has about 60 licensed cultivators but only seven stores to sell their products.