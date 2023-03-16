Kris Krane returns to marijuana MSO 4Front Ventures with board seat

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state by state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Preorder the 2023 Factbook here. 

Longtime cannabis industry executive Kris Krane is rejoining 4Front Ventures, the multistate marijuana company he co-founded, as a member of the board of directors.

Krane was president of Arizona-based 4Front and Mission Dispensaries before stepping down in 2021.

At the time, 4Front said he would “continue to serve as a strategic advisor.”

In a statement announcing Krane’s board appointment, 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher said Krane “has been one of the most strategic pioneers within the cannabis industry and an indispensable asset to 4Front.

“Kris’ in-depth knowledge of our business and extensive experience as a strategic consultant across the global cannabis industry will continue to benefit us as we continue to scale and shape the future of the sector,” Gontmakher added.

After departing 4Front, Krane worked as director of cannabis development for KCSA Strategic Communications.

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

Marijuana industry veteran Kris Krane leaving 4Front Ventures
Image of Kris Krane

Finance

Tilt Holdings marijuana vape subsidiary Jupiter Research refinances debt
Image depicting investments

Cultivation

Cannabis brands, products steeped in nostalgia aim to attract generational consumers
Image of cannabis brands intended to invoke nostalia
All U.S. Arizona Briefs Medical & Recreational Recreational 