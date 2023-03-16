Kris Krane returns to marijuana MSO 4Front Ventures with board seat

Longtime cannabis industry executive Kris Krane is rejoining 4Front Ventures, the multistate marijuana company he co-founded, as a member of the board of directors.

Krane was president of Arizona-based 4Front and Mission Dispensaries before stepping down in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, 4Front said he would “continue to serve as a strategic advisor.”

In a statement announcing Krane’s board appointment, 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher said Krane “has been one of the most strategic pioneers within the cannabis industry and an indispensable asset to 4Front.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kris’ in-depth knowledge of our business and extensive experience as a strategic consultant across the global cannabis industry will continue to benefit us as we continue to scale and shape the future of the sector,” Gontmakher added.

After departing 4Front, Krane worked as director of cannabis development for KCSA Strategic Communications.