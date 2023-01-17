Las Vegas marijuana consumption hotel to open spring 2023

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

A cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas will open this spring after the tourist city approved marijuana consumption lounges last year.

Phoenix-based Elevations Hotels and Resorts, formerly known as Pro Hospitality Group, bought the former Artisan hotel in 2022 for a reported $11.9 million.

Now called The Lexi and undergoing renovations, the 64-room hotel will feature “an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly,” according to a news release.

Elevations has invested more than $15 million in the hotel, President and CEO Alex Rizk told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Lexi will also participate in Elevations’ membership rewards program targeted at “individuals with a wanderlust mindset, cannabis enthusiasm, and taste for new experiences.”

Elevations also owns the cannabis-friendly Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix, alongside several other Arizona hotels.

Rizk told the Review-Journal that Elevations hopes to expand to California.

The Las Vegas City Council approved cannabis consumption lounges in September 2022 after Nevada lawmakers approved them in 2021.

