Lawsuit further stalls Georgia medical cannabis market

The launch of Georgia’s limited medical cannabis market will apparently have to wait even longer because of an ongoing lawsuit over the state’s licensing process.

The delay comes even though six medical marijuana cultivation licenses were awarded last year and a bill was passed to allow up to 30 dispensaries to sell MMJ oils.

There’s no launch date in sight at the moment, in large part because of the lawsuit field by Georgia Atlas, one of the losing applicant for a cultivation license, Atlanta TV station CBS46 reported.

The company filed suit against the state after the winners were announced last summer, alleging the process was “lacking in transparency, objectivity and fairness” and was influenced by “back room deals.”

The case was expected to go to court Friday, with Georgia Atlas requesting a court order to halt the licensing.

On top of that, almost two dozen protests have been lodged with the Georgia Access to Medical Marijuana Commission about the license winners, and those must be resolved before the market can launch, CBS46 reported.