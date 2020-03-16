As Maine prepares for recreational marijuana sales to begin in a few months, regulators have issued 31 conditional adult-use cannabis licenses – 16 of them to retailers.

Ten marijuana cultivation facilities.

Four manufacturing facilities.

A nursery.

In addition to the stores, the Office of Marijuana Policy said it is mailing the licenses to:

The agency’s director, Erik Gunderson, said mailing the conditional licenses “moves us another step closer” to honoring a pledge to launch adult-use sales in the state.

Earlier this month, state officials indicated sales would begin in June, although initial plans called for launching sales in March.

Once the operations have a conditional license and local approval, they must receive an active license from the state to grow, manufacture, test or sell marijuana products, according to OMP spokesman David Heidrich.

The agency expects to issue active licenses as early as April, officials said.

The state has been reviewing more than 200 applications from those seeking to enter the adult-use marijuana industry.

However, launching recreational cannabis sales is contingent on the licensing of one or more labs to handle the state’s mandatory testing requirements.

Maine is working with five “prospective” testing facilities, Gundersen said.

– Associated Press