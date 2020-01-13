Marijuana Business Daily donated more than $425,000 in cash and in-kind donations through its Industry Giveback Program in 2019.

The program, established in 2015, supports nonprofit organizations and professional associations focused on industry building in areas of professional development and inclusion, sustainability and community development as well as continued support for legalization advocacy work across the cannabis industry.

Marijuana Business Daily expanded the reach of the program this year by:

Providing $5,000 grants to the inaugural inductees into the MJBizDaily Awards Hall of Fame, Steve DeAngelo and Wanda James, to donate to the cannabis charities of their choice.

Increasing support for hemp-specific and international organizations.

The advocacy groups that received funding from the 2019 Industry Giveback Program include:

Drug Policy Alliance.

Marijuana Policy Project Foundation.

Students for Sensible Drug Policy.

Americans for Safe Access Foundation.

NORML Foundation.

MJBizDaily‘s Industry Giveback Program continues to foster growth through inclusion and professional development, supporting organizations that provide opportunities for equity through partnerships, collaboration and continuing education not just in the United States but around the world.

“Regardless of which geographic region you are in around the world, the idea of building a strong and responsible cannabis industry is a constant theme,” said Chris Day, MJBizDaily‘s vice president of external relations.

Interested in submitting your nonprofit organization for consideration for the Industry Giveback Program? Information is available here.