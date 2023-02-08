Marijuana sales in New Mexico total $40.2 million in January

By MJBizDaily Staff

New Mexico sales of regulated recreational and medical marijuana totaled $40.2 million in January.

Data from the state cannabis regulator shows that the monthly total includes roughly $26.5 million in adult-use sales and $13.8 million in medical marijuana sales.

New Mexico had 585 total sales outlets as of January, according to the Cannabis Control Division of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department.

January’s sales represent a month-over-month decline of 6.9% from the $43.2 million sales total reported for December 2022.

Average sales per purchase in January totaled:

  • $42.62 across 620,751 adult-use transactions.
  • $49.83 across 275,983 MMJ transactions.

New Mexico’s adult-use market debuted in April 2022 with expectations of attracting significant numbers of consumers from neighboring Texas.

