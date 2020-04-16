Marijuana technology firm Greenbits raises $23 million

California-based cannabis-technology firm Greenbits, which processes $3.7 billion in sales in more than 1,200 U.S. marijuana stores each year, raised $23 million in a financing round.

Greenbits, based in San Jose, said it will use the Series B funding to:

Accelerate sales.

Fund marketing.

Develop products.

Expand into new markets.

The company’s technology currently is used by recreational and medical marijuana stores in 13 states.

Greenbits CEO Barry Saik said in a statement that, despite market volatility and the coronavirus pandemic, legal marijuana sales in the stores served by Greenbits have risen 25% year-over-year and are up almost 35% in March compared to the same month in 2019.

Conversely, March sales in key adult-use marijuana markets either declined or experienced less-than-normal growth from 2019 to 2020.

The financing for Greenbits was led by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management and Los Angeles-headquartered Casa Verde Capital. Casa Verde also invested in Greenbits in 2017 and 2018.

Existing investors and software industry executives also provided part of the $23 million, according to Greenbits.

