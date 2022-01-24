Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales reach $2.54 billion

The licensed adult-use marijuana market in Massachusetts continues its rapid growth, posting total sales of $2.54 billion in a little more than three years.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission posted the new figures only a few months after sales broke the $2 billion mark, according to Boston TV station WCVB.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state reached $1 billion in recreational cannabis sales in November 2020.

So far, Massachusetts regulators have licensed more than 160 adult-use retailers, though not all of stores those have begun operations.

By the end of 2021, the state had received more than 1,300 adult-use marijuana applications, and 900-plus were approved.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

Massachusetts collected $74.2 million in marijuana excise tax through December 2021, WCVB reported.

Cannabis companies in Massachusetts pay heavy taxes – an excise tax of 10.75% and a state sales tax of 6.25% – that often total more than 20% once optional assessments are included.