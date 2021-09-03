Massachusetts recreational marijuana sales top $2 billion

Welcome to the multibillion-dollar club, Massachusetts.

Recreational marijuana sales in the state have surpassed $2 billion in only three years, according to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

After a slow start, the state reached $1 billion in adult-use sales in November 2020.

Massachusetts regulators have issued more than 160 adult-use retail licenses, though not all of those businesses have opened.

Three marijuana delivery companies are also in operation.

Massachusetts rec cannabis retailers were closed for two months during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. But nearly 90 stores still brought in $714.1 million in sales from November 2019 to November 2020, MassLive.com reported.

The market has generated $844 million in sales since Jan. 1, which puts the state on pace for a record year.