Massachusetts’ recently returned cannabis czar pledged Wednesday to “repair trust” with operators in the state’s $1.6 billion adult-use marijuana market.

Shannon O’Brien, reinstalled as chairperson of the state Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) last month after a yearslong legal and political ordeal, also vowed to cut “unnecessary regulatory burdens” for Massachusetts cannabis stores.

“We must balance strong consumer protections with a regulatory framework that does not impose excessive costs on responsible business owners,” O’Brien said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the CCC, O’Brien will:

Reduce “unnecessary regulatory burdens” for cannabis retailers.

Beef up oversight of the state’s commercial cannabis testing labs.

Improve the state social equity program.

Exact details were scant. The CCC did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for more information.

O’Brien recognizes hurdles

But O’Brien seemed to acknowledge dissatisfaction when she directly addressed Massachusetts cannabis license holders during the CCC’s public meeting Wednesday.

“You have faced tremendous hurdles,” she said, according to a meeting recording.

“Despite challenges, you have continued to build businesses that create jobs, generate revenue and service communities across the Commonwealth.”

She added that the CCC has “the chance to build bridges and repair trust and focus on solutions that strengthen both the Commonwealth and the cannabis industry.”

Among the peculiar hurdles for cannabis businesses in Massachusetts are divisive host community agreements, in which a municipality charges a retailer fees sometimes ranging in the six figures.

Audits, charges and delays

Controversy and scandal have visited Massachusetts cannabis lately, including:

Appointed CCC chair in September 2022, O’Brien was suspended a year later and ultimately removed from her role in 2024 by State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.

O’Brien responded with litigation, and last month, a judge ordered her reinstated with back pay and benefits.

She has two years left in her term as chair.