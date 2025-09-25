Massachusetts cannabis regulators yet again delayed long-awaited marijuana consumption lounges on Thursday.

The latest pause in a lengthy process is the result of Shannon O’Brien’s return as leader of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC), according to State House News Service.

In an bulletin Thursday, the CCC postponed to Oct. 23-24 a review of proposed consumption lounge rules originally scheduled for early next week.

O’Brien made the decision to delay, a CCC spokesperson told State House News.

The pause is intended to “support the transition of leadership and ensure all commissioners are prepared for the final regulatory review of social consumption establishments, agent reform and related policies.”

Massachusetts cannabis consumption lounges delayed again

It’s not clear when lounges might finally open after the latest extension of an already lengthy timeline.

Massachusetts cannabis regulators canceled a consumption lounge pilot program in 2023.

Last year, regulators had pledged to finalize rules by mid-2025.

Amid all that came the leadership controversy.

O’Brien, who was first appointed as CCC chair in September 2022, served for a year before being suspended and later fired by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg in September 2024.

O’Brien appealed the decision, and earlier this month, a Superior Court judge ruled that Goldberg had unlawfully terminated her.

The court ordered O’Brien’s reinstatement with back pay and affirmed her right to serve the remainder of her term, which runs through Aug. 31, 2027.

Before revisiting social consumption, the CCC will handle other business in two other public meetings.

Its Oct. 1 meeting will focus on licensing reviews and approvals, an overview of the commission’s 2025 goals and updates from working groups.

A meeting scheduled for Oct. 9 will also address licensing reviews and approvals along with policy discussions.

Cannabis consumption lounges have long been seen as the next development in retail but have had mixed results in other markets.

The first lounges in New Jersey opened in the summer to much fanfare.