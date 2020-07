The trial of a former Massachusetts mayor accused of trying to extort $600,000 from at least four prospective marijuana businesses was delayed for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia now isn’t expected to go to trial until January 2021 at the earliest, according to legal news service Law360.com.

Correia, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly took bribes to help prospective business owners obtain marijuana licenses.

He originally was slated to go on trial in May, but the case was rescheduled for September because of COVID-19 concerns.