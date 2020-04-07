Massachusetts marijuana bribery trial delayed because of COVID-19

The trial of a former Massachusetts mayor charged with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from prospective marijuana businesses has been delayed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial for former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia had been scheduled for May but now will begin Sept. 14, according to legal news service Law360.

Correia was arrested last September on charges that he took about $600,000 in bribes from at least four marijuana business owners.

In return for the money, he allegedly helped the business owners obtain licenses to set up their marijuana operations, federal authorities said at the time.

Correia, who pleaded not guilty, has been removed from office.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.