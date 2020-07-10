Employees at a cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts voted to unionize, a further indication that organized labor is picking up steam since the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at Mayflower Medicinals in Holliston Massachusetts, voted to join the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1445, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

Mayflower is owned by New York-based iAnthus Capital Holdings.

According to the Business Journal, the employees were trying to unionize before the coronavirus lockdown but made the vote a priority as the pandemic began to affect their jobs.

In recent weeks, other cannabis workers have voted to unionize, including at a New England Treatment Access grow facility in Massachusetts and a Cresco Labs dispensary in Illinois.

A number of other organizing efforts are pending across the United States.