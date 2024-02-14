MedMen lays off 25 cannabis workers at suburban Chicago store

MedMen Enterprises initiated more layoffs last week, this time at a cannabis store in suburban Chicago, MJBizDaily has learned.

The Los Angeles-based multistate operator on Feb. 6 cut 25 workers at its store at 1142 Lake St. in Oak Park, outside Chicago, a former manager told MJBizDaily late Tuesday.

“For the last two months we have had less than 20 products on our menu,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

“I’m talking no edibles, no flower, no vapes, no lighters. They owe every brand in Illinois money.”

MedMen did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment.

News of the Oak Park layoffs comes after MedMen laid off most of its staff, also on Feb. 6, at its top-performing marijuana store in Nevada, just off the Las Vegas Strip, former employees told MJBizDaily.

The company has laid off more than 70 employees since Jan. 26, according to MJBizDaily reporting.

MJBizDaily last week detailed the company’s widespread business practice of not paying invoices, abruptly closing stores and a management shake-up.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.