MedMen lays off almost two dozen at Las Vegas cannabis store

MedMen Enterprises has laid off most of its staff at its top-performing cannabis store in Nevada, former employees told MJBizDaily.

The Los Angeles-headquartered multistate operator on Feb. 6 cut 20-25 workers at its outlet at 4503 Paradise Road, just off the Las Vegas Strip, sources said.

The terminations came only a few days before Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium played host to Super Bowl LVIII, which attracted tens of thousands of visitors and tourists to the city – and its weed shops.

The weeks preceding the big game in Las Vegas will likely be the top-selling period of the year for marijuana retailers in the region, even outpacing the unofficial marijuana holiday 4/20, according to forecasts by New York-based cannabis wholesale platform LeafLink.

Despite the anticipated sales boost, MedMen shelves at the Paradise Road location were nearly bare as product shipments came to a halt in December, a former operations worker who was affected by the layoffs, told MJBizDaily.

“It just got really bad,” said the source, who worked at the location for three years.

“We basically had no product.”

A quick review of the store’s website Tuesday showed only two flower products for sale, each at 14 grams.

A Wyld sales representative told staffers at the Paradise Road store in January that the Oregon-based edibles brand halted more product shipments because MedMen owed too much money, sources told MJBizDaily.

MedMen did not respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment.

These new insights align with recent developments regarding the MedMen saga and its outstanding debt.

MJBizDaily last week detailed the company’s widespread business practice of not paying invoices, abruptly closing stores and terminating employees without warning.

That coincided with the recent closures of three MedMen stores in California, recent corporate and store layoffs, and a management shake-up.

MedMen’s two stores in Nevada are part of pending asset sale to privately held MSO Mint Cannabis.

Mint, based in Arizona, did not immediately respond to MJBizDaily inquires regarding the status of the proposed deal.

