MedMen shutters all but 2 of its California marijuana operations

MedMen Enterprises has shuttered all but two of its stores in California, workers confirmed to MJBizDaily on Friday afternoon.

Only MedMen stores in San Diego and near Los Angeles International Airport remain open.

“All the rest have closed,” an employee at the LAX store confirmed to MJBizDaily.

Earlier Friday, a worker at MedMen’s Santa Ana location told MJBizDaily that that store was shuttered in the morning, adding, “we closed all our stores and are of business.”

“We had a 75% off sale yesterday,” the employee added. “There is no more MedMen in California.”

The cash-strapped company operated more than a dozen stores in the state before the latest round of closures.

The Los Angeles-based MSO on Thursday closed its San Francisco store in the Cow Hollow neighborhood, Medmen’s last remaining outlet in the Bay Area, according to SFist.

The store opened only two years ago, the news outlet reported.

MedMen, which has closed several other stores and laid off dozens of workers in California, Illinois and Nevada in the past month, shuttered its Long Beach location last week, MJBizDaily confirmed Friday.

The Long Beach location had about 10 employees, according to a former staffer.

The company has laid off more than 100 employees since Jan. 26, according to MJBizDaily reporting, including a round of corporate layoffs in MedMen’s accounting and marketing departments.

MedMen’s website, which has been down since Thursday, says “We’ll be back soon,” citing “scheduled maintenance.”

The company did not immediately respond to MJBizDaily inquiries for this story.

MedMen has been silent throughout this latest round of deep cost-cutting measures, leaving dozens of employees nationwide completely in the dark until their termination, several have told MJBizDaily through the tumult.

Many employees say they have not been paid.

In the past two months, MJBizDaily has detailed the company’s widespread business practice of not paying invoices, abruptly closing stores and a management shake-up.

