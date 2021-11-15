Marijuana track-and-trace service Metrc signed a contract to provide seed-to-sale traceability services to the U.S. territory of Guam, the Florida-based company said Monday.

The deal to track cannabis in Guam’s medical marijuana program marks the 17th government track-and-trace contract for Metrc, according to a company news release.

“The cannabis industry will benefit our community by funding expanded public services in health and public safety, and providing alternative treatment and rehabilitation for people who need it,” Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a news release announcing the Metrc contract.

Guam voters approved a medical marijuana program in 2014, and the governor signed a recreational marijuana bill into law in 2019.

Guam’s Cannabis Control Board recently sent recreational marijuana rules to the attorney general for review, according to the Pacific Daily News, after the creation of that regulatory framework was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metrc said in its release that the Pacific island territory had more than 1.6 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

The company is the top contractor for government cannabis tracking contracts in the United States.