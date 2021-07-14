Michigan cannabis edibles firm’s license suspended for alleged violations

A Michigan marijuana company’s business license was suspended indefinitely after regulators accused an employee of licking a spatula used to make cannabis edibles.

MLive.com reported that the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency suspended the license of MedFarms, or 3843 Euclid, which operates Bay City cannabis retailer Dispo.

According to the complaint, the regulatory agency determined “that the safety or health of patrons or employees is jeopardized” by allowing the business to continue operating.

An attorney representing MedFarms told MLive.com that the news release from the regulators was “misleading” and “patently false” and that the employee was taste testing for research and development, not for consumer consumption.

MJBizDaily reached out to MedFarms but did not receive a response by press time.

The MedFarms license suspension comes after regulators issued a recall for 10,000 cannabis-infused chocolates processed by 3843 Euclid because they didn’t undergo proper inspection.

Before that, a processing worker at 3843 Euclid was suspected of licking pre-rolls, which also led to a product recall and a 14-day license suspension.

The company has the right to respond to the state and request a conference to discuss possible license reinstatement.