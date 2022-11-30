Michigan marijuana lab stands by its THC potency results, methodology

Michigan-based Viridis Laboratories is sticking to its marijuana testing results and methodology despite an ongoing litigation with state regulators involving complaints accusing the lab of inflating potency results.

The company’s procedures were called into question in 2021 when Michigan regulators recalled products tested by Viridis, claiming the results were inaccurate or unreliable.

The lab, which has operations in Bay City and Lansing, sued the state over the “unjustified” recall.

Viridis CEO Greg Michaud told MLive.com recently that the company’s potency testing process was certified by AOAC International and that the two labs have American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.

“We received approval from the CRA (Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency) for our potency method in December 2020, and that is the same method approved and certified through the AOAC,” Michaud told MLive.com via email.

“Viridis has always stood by our potency results, and the AOAC has independently confirmed that our method is precise, accurate and does not inflate potency.”

Hearings between attorneys representing the CRA and Viridis were scheduled for Nov. 29-30 but recently were postponed, MLive.com reported. The hearings will be rescheduled.

The CRA won’t comment on the ongoing litigation, according to MLive.com.

THC potency is an industrywide issue, and allegations of inflated lab results are a problem nationwide.

In October, a class action lawsuit alleged some Jeeter brand pre-rolls were not as potent as advertised on the package.