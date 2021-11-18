(This story has been updated to include a link to the sales locations affected by the recall.)

Michigan regulators issued a recall for cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories, calling the results inaccurate or unreliable.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency on Tuesday issued the health and safety advisory bulletin for all cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories’ Bay City or Lansing locations, including:

Vape carts.

Live resin.

Distillate.

Any other MJ concentrates created with a solvent extraction process.

Inhalable cannabis concentrates tested by the labs are not subject to the recall.

The products in question were tested between Aug. 10, 2021, and Nov. 16, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing, but Viridis said in a statement that it has “been cleared to continue testing at both of our state-of-the-art facilities.”

“While we strongly disagree with this decision and firmly stand by our test results, we are fully cooperating with the MRA and working closely with our customers to minimize interruptions and retest affected products at no cost,” Viridis said, according to MLive.com.

Marijuana retailers that sold the recalled products must display the recall notice in plain sight of all customers for 30 days starting Nov. 17.

The locations selling the recalled products are listed here.