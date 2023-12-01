Minnesota medical marijuana dispensaries might get a boost next August, when they’ll be allowed to sell ” fast-acting” dry herb vaporization products.

The delivery method was approved Thursday by the state’s health commissioner, according to a news release.

Dispensaries may sell dry herb vaporization products beginning Aug. 1, 2024.

The new method will join three other fast-acting options in the state’s program:

Combustible smoking.

Oil-based vaporizers.

Sublingual tinctures.

Despite the Minnesota MMJ industry’s victory with the dry herb vaporization approval, the state health department’s Office of Medical Cannabis “rejected petitions for plants, concentrates, oil and weed nuggets, and rosin as other delivery options” as well as qualifying conditions such as anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and opioid-use disorder, the release noted.

However, in July, Minnesota regulators did expand the MMJ program by adding irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying conditions.

Such upgrades to Minnesota’s MMJ program come at a time when the state is trying to launch an adult-use market.

Minnesota’s governor signed an adult-use bill into law in May, but business licenses aren’t expected to be issued until late 2024 with stores opening in early 2025, industry insiders have told MJBizDaily.

However, adult-use sales in Minnesota currently have begun on Native American lands.