Missouri marijuana sales slip in August, but Montana sets monthly record

By MJBizDaily Staff

Two marijuana markets saw sales go different directions in August.

Monthly sales of legal marijuana in Missouri shrank slightly to $119 million, with month-over-month declines in both adult-use and medical marijuana sales.

But in Montana, monthly legal cannabis sales reached a record high.

Missouri’s $119 million figure for August represents a 3.4% decrease from July’s $123.2 million sales total, according to data posted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The August figure includes $97 million in monthly adult-use sales (down from $98.7 million in July) and $22 million of medical marijuana sales (down from $24.5 million in July).

Cumulative Missouri adult-use and MMJ sales since 2020 are approaching $1.5 billion, according to the DHSS data.

The Missouri market was beset by controversy in August, when state authorities:

Meanwhile, Montana’s monthly total of nearly $28.7 million in cannabis sales represents a 0.5% increase over July, according to state Department of Revenue figures.

The August sales total includes roughly $23.7 million in adult-use sales (up from $23.5 million in July) and just under $5 million in medical marijuana sales (down slightly from July).

Cumulative sales for both of Montana’s legal marijuana markets have exceeded $516.2 million since January 2022, when the state launched its adult-use market.

