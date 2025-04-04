The most fulfilling part of an MJBizCon presentation is right after the Q&A, when the speaker is met by exuberant and inspired audience members.

Questions are asked, cards are exchanged and the excitement is palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannabis industry experts interested in inspiring their peers and advancing the industry have until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 11 to apply to speak at MJBizCon 2025. Replies will likely go out in May.

So far, some 250 speaker applications have been received.

This year’s MJBizCon – the 14th edition – is scheduled for Dec. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Speaking at the world’s largest marijuana business conference and trade show “offers a chance to share insights and strategies that empower others to elevate their businesses and the cannabis industry as a whole,” said Susie Plascencia, founder of Altura Brands, Mota Glass and Latinas in Cannabis.

Past MJBizCon speakers a cannabis ‘who’s who’

Many past MJBizCon speakers are bona fide marijuana industry legends, while almost all of the rest have made significant contributions to the cannabis business world.

To name a few:

ADVERTISEMENT

Why speakers choose to take the stage at MJBizCon

All MJBizCon speakers bring their own expertise and style to the stage, but they also see similar benefits to speaking.

Jeanne Sullivan, chief investment officer of San Francisco-based New York-based The Arcview Group, has been to 10 MJBizCons and has spoken at most of them, sharing industry forecasts, tips on how to get funded and insights on how women can find reliable investors, among other topics.

Sullivan offered a few reasons why she believes speaking at MJBizCon is valuable, including:

Ability to connect with an audience and meet a new community of people who want to hear your message.

Opportunity to try out new ideas and understand the acceptance of the idea or, perhaps, a new solution.

Great exposure – either “new on the scene” or an OG – and the opportunity to say to the audience, “I am a thought leader and have something important to say!”

Deepak Anand, a veteran Canadian and international cannabis consultant who has spoken at every MJBizCon since 2015, when the event was held at the Rio Hotel and Casino, said “it’s been quite a journey seeing the conference and industry evolve over the years.”

Anand – who has covered a wide range of topics, including global cannabis regulations, market entry strategies, medical cannabis frameworks in Europe and investment trends – said speaking at MJBizCon makes him feel like he can make an impact on the industry while getting exposure to new market insights.

“It’s a platform where key industry stakeholders gather, shaping the future of cannabis through thought leadership and meaningful discussions,” he said.

“As a speaker, it provides an opportunity to share expertise while gaining new perspectives from industry pioneers.”

Being a speaker also affords networking opportunities.

“The conference fosters high-value connections with regulators, investors and business leaders from around the world,” Anand said.

Plascencia agreed.

“It’s a unique platform to connect with industry leaders, innovators and passionate professionals, fostering meaningful collaborations,” Plascencia said.

“It offers a chance to share insights and strategies that empower others to elevate their businesses and the cannabis industry as a whole.”

She added that “the experience is both challenging and rewarding, allowing speakers to refine their message while making a genuine impact.”

Subscribe to the MJBiz Factbook Exclusive industry data and analysis to help you make informed business decisions and avoid costly missteps. All the facts, none of the hype. What you will get: Monthly and quarterly updates, with new data & insights

Financial forecasts + capital investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & market opportunities

Annual survey of cannabis businesses

Consumer insights

And more! Get the Facts

MJBizCon 2025 speaker topics

The team at MJBiz – the parent company of MJBizCon and MJBizDaily – is seeking speakers who are qualified to participate in such comprehensive tracks as:

Finance and banking: Funding strategies, investment trends, and banking solutions.

Cannabis Business 101: Fundamentals for industry newcomers.

Marketing, branding and advertising: How to build standout cannabis brands.

Cannabis science and medicine: Research developments and medical applications.

Policy and regulatory compliance: Navigating domestic and international regulations.

Ancillary business services: Supporting the broader cannabis ecosystem.

Manufacturing, processing and distribution: Production and supply-chain innovation.

Cultivation: Growing techniques, technology and efficiency.

Retail marketing and operations: Store management and customer engagement.

Want to increase your chances of being picked to speak at MJBizCon 2025?

Then consider these trending areas, which are of particular interest to the conference team:

AI applications in the cannabis industry.

Customer acquisition and retention strategies.

Hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Cultivation business optimization.

Cannabis consumption and tourism opportunities.

If speaking at MJBizCon 2025 interests you, the application form is available here.

For tips on how to submit a successful application, the speaker application guide is available here.

Omar Sacirbey can be reached at omar.sacirbey@mjbizdaily.com.