Help Marijuana Business Daily help you by participating in the eighth annual survey of cannabis industry executives and investors.

The undertaking that will help Colorado-based MJBizDaily provide key market, financial and operational data for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Owners, founders and executives with dispensaries/retail stores, commercial cultivation operations, infused product manufacturers and vertically integrated businesses as well as investors funding cannabis companies are invited to take the anonymous survey. The survey is available here.

Information gleaned from the survey will assist cannabis companies in building business plans, developing budgets, setting key performance metrics, analyzing competitive benchmarks and preparing for fundraising.

Survey data will be used in market research reports – including the Marijuana Business Factbook – and also appear at MJBizDaily.com and in Marijuana Business Magazine.

The survey will be open for responses through Friday, Feb. 28.

All people who complete the survey will receive an enhanced executive summary of this year’s Factbook once it is published this spring.

Participants who compete an extended survey will also be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. A drawing will take place shortly after the survey closes, and winners will be contacted via email.