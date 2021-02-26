Moldy cannabis gummies, mislabeled pre-rolls recalled in Canada

Regulated Canadian cannabis products recalled in February include potentially moldy THC-infused edibles, plus two different instances of pre-rolled joints with incorrect cannabinoid labeling.

The edibles recall involves one lot of strawberry-flavored THC Kiss Gummies produced by B.C.-based THC BioMed, 1,263 units of which were sold at a recreational marijuana retailer in Saskatchewan and directly to medical cannabis clients between December and February.

“The affected product may contain mold,” advised a Feb. 10 recall notice posted by Canadian cannabis regulator Health Canada.

THC BioMed received four complaints about the recalled lot, but no adverse reaction reports, according to Health Canada.

The recall comes shortly after another mold-related cannabis gummy recall in late January, affecting more than 330,000 units produced by TerrAscend Canada.

Two other February recalls involved incorrect cannabinoid content labelling, a relatively common cause of cannabis product recalls in Canada.

A Feb. 5 Health Canada recall notice for one lot of “Dancehall” pre-rolled joints from Peace Naturals Project’s Spinach brand affected 792 units that were sold in Quebec between January and early February.

Peace Naturals is a subsidiary of Cronos Group.

“A number of products in this lot were labelled incorrectly,” advised the notice.

“The affected products have labelled cannabinoid values that are lower than the actual cannabinoid values.”

The total THC and CBD values printed on the product labels were roughly 10% of their actual values, according to Health Canada’s notice.

No complaints or adverse reaction reports were received.

A Feb. 23 notice from Health Canada recalled 1,980 units of “Pineapple Cake” pre-rolled joints from We Grow BC’s QWEST brand.

The pre-rolls were sold between January and February and distributed by the Ontario Cannabis Store, which first posted the recall on Feb. 16.

Like the recalled Cronos pre-rolls, the recalled We Grow BC products had incorrect cannabinoid values printed on the labels, although the discrepancy was minor.

They erroneously listed total THC as 276.5 milligrams per gram, instead of the actual value of 277.5 milligrams per gram.

No complaints or adverse reaction reports were received by the producer or Health Canada.

Other Canadian cannabis recalls in 2021 have included moldy marijuana bud and melting all-in-one vape pens.