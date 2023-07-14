Native American tribe plans to open first adult-use marijuana store in Minnesota

A Native American tribe plans to open the first adult-use marijuana store in Minnesota on Aug. 1, when the state’s new law legalizing cannabis possession and retail sales takes effect.

NativeCare, currently a medical marijuana retailer, will start selling recreational cannabis on the Red Lake Nation to adults 21 and older, the Star Tribune reported.

The tribe made the announcement on Facebook, according to the Minneapolis newspaper.

Similar to other states, such as Arizona, Nevada and New York, tribal nations in Minnesota can establish marijuana retail programs outside the scope and enforcement of state regulators.

And in many U.S. markets, tribal nations are the first to launch adult-use sales.

Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana in April after having launched MMJ sales in 2015.

It’s one of a growing number of states to legalize cannabis via its legislators rather than with a ballot initiative.

The state does not allow for citizen-initiated ballot questions.

The first adult-use retail licenses are expected to be issued in about a year.