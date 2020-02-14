Nevada cannabis testing lab fined $70,000 for inflating THC levels

A Nevada marijuana testing lab inflated THC levels on cannabis products by as much as 10%, according to a settlement agreement approved by state regulators.
Marijuana with higher THC levels typically carries a premium price.
The Nevada Tax Commission approved a $70,000 fine against Certified Ag, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
According to the settlement agreement, the lab also:
- Unintentionally destroyed or concealed evidence.
- Failed to maintain a security alarm and surveillance systems.
- Neglected to keep records related to seed-to-sale tracking.
Several other labs criticized the agreement for not charging a big enough fine and letting the lab reopen, according to the newspaper.