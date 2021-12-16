New Jersey’s cannabis regulator says it’s tracking strong interest in new recreational marijuana license applications after opening up its online licensing platform this week.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) started taking applications from recreational cannabis growers, manufacturers and testing labs at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Almost 500 individuals and entities established accounts” within four hours of the platform opening, the CRC said in a news release.

“By 1:00 p.m. the application platform was averaging 155 new users per hour.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the state’s adult-use cannabis bill into law in February.

The state missed a September deadline to start accepting recreational marijuana business applications.

According to the law, adult-use cannabis sales are supposed to begin by mid-February.

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions. U.S. marijuana industry financials

Licensing, funding and investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities

Insights for business and investment strategy Get the MJBizFactbook

The CRC will begin taking applications for adult-use retail licenses March 15, NJ.com reported.

Meanwhile, New Jersey approved new medical cannabis dispensary licenses earlier this month.

Applications for recreational cannabis businesses in New Jersey may be submitted here.