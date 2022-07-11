New Mexico adult-use cannabis sales hold steady at $38 million in June

At a little less than $38 million in June, adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico are holding steady three months after the market launched.

That total compares to $38.5 million of sales in May and $39.4 million in April, the month when the recreational market began.

According to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, the state’s marijuana retailers recorded $21.2 million in recreational sales in June and $16.5 million in medical cannabis sales.

Albuquerque marijuana stores sold the most cannabis by far in June at $13.6 million, according to state figures. The second-highest was Santa Fe at $3.2 million.

“As adult-use sales remain steady, this new industry is bringing new economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and communities across New Mexico,” said Carolina Barrera, acting director of the state’s Cannabis Control Division.

Barerra was appointed interim director June 16 after Kristen Thomson resigned, effective immediately, after roughly seven months in the role, according to the NM Political Report.