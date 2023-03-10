New Mexico legal marijuana sales grow to $41.6 million in February

Sales of legal adult-use and medical marijuana in New Mexico totaled $41.6 million in February, according to sales figures released by the state’s cannabis regulator.

The monthly total represents a roughly 3.5% month-over-month increase from January’s sales total of $40.2 million, despite the fact February was three days shorter.

New Mexico launched its adult-use marijuana market in April 2022, meaning a year-over-year sales comparison is unavailable.

Adult-use sales in February totaled almost $27.7 million across 625,700 transactions, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division (CCD) of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department.

Medical marijuana sales were worth roughly $13.9 million across 261,869 transactions.

The average recreational cannabis sale in New Mexico in February was worth $44.21; the average MMJ sale was worth $53.24.

The CCD reported 606 total marijuana retail outlets in New Mexico in February, compared with 585 in January.