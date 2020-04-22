New report analyzes US wholesale cannabis prices across the nation

Published 10 hours ago

In the video clip below, Bart Schaneman, cultivation and extraction reporter for Marijuana Business Daily, summarizes pre-coronavirus pandemic wholesale prices for the U.S. recreational and medical cannabis markets.

To provide a more in-depth look at how wholesale prices vary from state to state – including price comparisons and supply-and-demand analysis – Schaneman compiled his reporting into a free report, “Cultivation Snapshot: U.S. Wholesale Marijuana Prices and Supply.”

The report is available for download here.

Have you seen changes in wholesale pricing since the COVID-19 outbreak?
