New report analyzes US wholesale cannabis prices across the nation

In the video clip below, Bart Schaneman, cultivation and extraction reporter for Marijuana Business Daily, summarizes pre-coronavirus pandemic wholesale prices for the U.S. recreational and medical cannabis markets.

To provide a more in-depth look at how wholesale prices vary from state to state – including price comparisons and supply-and-demand analysis – Schaneman compiled his reporting into a free report, “Cultivation Snapshot: U.S. Wholesale Marijuana Prices and Supply.”

The report is available for download here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span></span>

Coming Soon Have you seen changes in wholesale pricing since the COVID-19 outbreak? Yes - prices are higher Yes - prices are lower No - no change Results Vote Have you seen changes in wholesale pricing since the COVID-19 outbreak? Yes - prices are higher 7 ( 46.67 % ) Yes - prices are lower 4 ( 26.67 % ) No - no change 4 ( 26.67 % ) Back