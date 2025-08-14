New York and California square off in MJBowl cannabis competition

The cannabis industry is about to crown its national champions.

MJBowl, a bi-coastal cannabis competition and a collaboration between MJBizCon and social review platform Budist, unites California and New York to spotlight the Most Valuable Products (MVPs) across five key product categories.

Expert critiques will determine the best of the best, with winners unveiled at a ceremony during MJBizCon on Dec. 4.

“Our industry has been waiting for cannabis to be recognized and celebrated on a national level,” said Jocelyn Sheltraw, co-founder and CEO of Budist.

“This bi-coastal competition is a significant step in that direction, bridging siloed markets by spotlighting product excellence in each state,” she added.

“MJBizCon is the ideal venue to unite stakeholders across our ecosystem, and Budist is honored to partner with them for this historic occasion.”

Five categories

The MJBowl will highlight products from five categories, each with subcategories to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s diverse offerings:

Pre-rolls: Infused and non-infused.

Flower: Indoor, outdoor, and mixed light.

Cartridges: Solvent and solventless.

Concentrates: Solvent and solventless.

Edibles: Confections and beverages.

Budist critics, including certified Ganjiers, cup judges, journalists and tastemakers, will evaluate all entries, selecting finalists in each category.

Winning brands will be announced at the Awards Ceremony and later featured in consumer judging kits, where enthusiasts can experience the products, rate and review them in the Budist app, and help extend recognition for brands beyond the competition.

“Budist is a credible and well–respected third-party platform for guiding consumers on a wide range of cannabis products,” said Emilie Lewis, Senior Vice President and MJBiz Brand Leader.

“We hope to make this bi-coastal contest a staple for the industry,” she added.

“Additionally, consumers will be able to weigh in on their favorite products through the sale of consumer judging kits.”

Timeline and key dates

MJBowl will unfold over several months, with key milestones, including:

Entry window: Aug. 14-Oct. 3

Critics’ judging: Oct. 27-Nov. 21

Award ceremony: Dec. 4 at MJBizCon.

The early bird entry fee is $250 through Aug. 31, rising to $300 on Sept. 1 through Oct. 3. Those who want to submit an entry can begin by completing the registration form.

To be eligible to enter, you must be an active, licensed cannabis company in the state you want to compete in – California or New York.

All products must be retail-ready in compliant packaging.

MJBizCon, the cannabis industry’s leading trade show, features more than 1,000 exhibitors, 200-plus industry speakers and 60 conference sessions for the 20,000 attendees.

MJBizCon showcases the latest trends and developments in the cannabis industry and connects entrepreneurs, brands and multistate operators with one another.

Budist is a social review platform for the cannabis industry. It provides a space for consumers and experts to share ratings and insights on cannabis products and brands.

The platform includes a diverse group of cannabis experts known as “Budists,” including certified Ganjiers, cup judges, journalists and tastemakers, who bring varied perspectives.