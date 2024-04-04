(This story was updated at 6:57 p.m. ET Thursday.)

In a stunning development that turned the state’s regulated cannabis industry on its ear, a New York Supreme Court judge on Wednesday struck down nearly all of the state’s adult-use marijuana regulations.

Last year, Leafly Holdings sued New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), challenging the state’s ban on third-party advertising for cannabis retailers on free-speech grounds.

But in a scathing ruling dated April 3, Albany Supreme Court Judge Kevin Bryant appeared to strike down almost all laws regulating adult-use marijuana in New York, finding them “unconstitutionally vague.”

The OCM offered a “complete lack of justification” for how it arrived at its own laws, Bryant wrote, including banning third-party advertising.

“Given the absence of any evidence of the process by which these regulations were developed and approved, this Court must find the conclusions were arbitrary and capricious and that there is no sound and substantial basis in the record to support (OCM’s) actions,” he added.

Chaos and uncertainty

Exactly what happens next is unclear, though cannabis business attorneys stressed to MJBizDaily that the ruling does not mean the state’s fledgling industry is suddenly unlawful.

The OCM did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment on Thursday.

Cannabis operators in the state – already in a heightened state thanks to a botched rollout of adult-use sales that Gov. Kathy Hochul branded a “disaster” – reacted to the ruling with a mix of confusion and high anxiety.

“The judge appears to have struck down ALL OF THE ADULT USE REGS in response” to Leafly’s free-speech complaint, Damien Cornwell, board president of industry trade group Cannabis Association of New York, said via email.

“It is likely that the judge may narrow his order to just the regulations governing third-party platform, marketplace or aggregators, or I would assume the OCM will appeal the decision and request an emergency stay on enforcement of the judge’s decision.”

Callie Driehorst, a Leafly spokesperson, welcomed the ruling.

“We are pleased to hear that the court agreed with our claims after considering the facts,” Driehorst wrote in a statement.

“We hope this decision encourages the New York Office of Cannabis Management to consider a more reasonable approach to promote licensed and regulated cannabis in the state.”

Little likely will change – for now

In the short term, little should change for regulated New York cannabis businesses already in operation or in the permitting process, attorneys told MJBizDaily on Thursday.

While distressing and disheartening – and adding even more uncertainty and chaos to an already difficult situation – Bryant’s ruling does not mean regulated marijuana companies are suddenly illegal, said Andrew Schriever, a partner at Boston-based law firm Prince Lobel who specializes in cannabis law.

“It’s more like kids saying, ‘Let’s raid the liquor cabinet while Mom and Dad deal with the flood in the kitchen,’” he said.

“One would hope a stay would be issued and regulations continued until OCM and CCB (Cannabis Control Board) come up with replacement regulations or another process.”

However, the political ramifications could be profound.

Hochul last month launched a top-to-bottom audit of the OCM’s setup and functions, and rumors have been percolating that the jobs of top regulators are in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, frustrated lawmakers are likely to take a deeper look.

“(The) State Supreme Court decision was another setback in a series of blows New York’s adult-use cannabis market has faced since legalization, three years ago,” state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, who chairs the Senate’s Subcommittee on Cannabis, said in a statement.

“While some changes to marketing regulations are needed, the decision by the Court to throw out all agency regulations will ultimately slow progress at a time when we need to more aggressively combat illicit shops to grow a stronger, more-equitable legal market.”

Latest blow to New York market

New York’s regulated marijuana market is still struggling to find its footing almost three years after state lawmakers passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).

Scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed MRTA into law in 2021, was slow to make key appointments to the OCM and its CCB.

A series of lawsuits also plagued the rollout of legal marijuana in New York, including its vaunted Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) program, which reserved the first licenses for social equity applicants.

As of Thursday, only 99 businesses were licensed to sell marijuana in New York state, according to the latest OCM data.

Recreational marijuana sales in New York barely topped $150 million in 2023 – even as Missouri, which legalized adult-use sales almost 18 months after New York, topped $1 billion in sales.

New York also is home to perhaps the country’s most audacious illicit market.

The number of unlicensed sellers in New York City alone are estimated to be as high as 2,000.

This latest development is likely to further shake confidence in an already unstable situation.

“If this decision holds, it will upend the entire adult-use market in New York, which has already been plagued by delays and roadblocks since the passing of the MRTA in 2021,” said Fatima Afia, a cannabis lawyer at New York City-based Rudick Law Group.

The OCM is expected to file an appeal, which would likely to keep the basic regulations in place while new ones are crafted, Afia added.

But, she said, “either way this goes, today’s decision creates a level of uncertainty sure to increase anxiety among applicants and licensees who have poured countless resources and time into the licensing process and are desperate for clarity and stability.”

Chris Roberts can be reached at chris.roberts@mjbizdaily.com.