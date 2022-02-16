New York Senate OKs bill to allow hemp farmers to grow adult-use marijuana

The New York state Senate passed a bill that would provide hemp farmers a conditional license to grow, process and distribute marijuana flower products.

Sen. Michelle Hinchey, co-sponsor of Senate Bill S8084A, told the Daily Freeman in Kingston that the legislation would accelerate the recreational marijuana launch as well as bring additional diversity into the state’s adult-use program.

The Senate passed the measure by a 50-13 vote on Tuesday. It now goes to the New York State Assembly.

Hinchey also noted that the bill would help advance the adult-use program’s social equity goals by establishing mentorship programs that bring more minority farmers into the industry.

New York enacted a recreational marijuana law last year and is in the process of establishing rules and regulations.

It’s unclear when the projected $2 billion-a-year industry will launch.