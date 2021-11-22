An updated version of the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority’s advertising policies now includes a ban on marijuana product ads on subways and buses.
According to Morning Brew, the updated guidelines were released after the settlement of a lawsuit in which sex-tech company Dame claimed the institution’s ban on sex-related ads were discriminatory.
Marijuana had not merited a specific mention in previous versions of the MTA’s rules, but the updated regulations bar any ads related to marijuana or hallucinogenic mushrooms.
The new policy is a result of “recent developments in the decriminalization of cannabis in New York,” according to minutes from a November MTA board meeting, Morning Brew reported.
At least one licensed medical marijuana company in New York – Vireo Health – began advertising in the New York subway system in 2017.
The state is expected to launch a recreational marijuana market as soon as 2022 after an adult-use legalization bill was signed into law in March.