An updated version of the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority’s advertising policies now includes a ban on marijuana product ads on subways and buses.

According to Morning Brew, the updated guidelines were released after the settlement of a lawsuit in which sex-tech company Dame claimed the institution’s ban on sex-related ads were discriminatory.

Advertisement

Marijuana had not merited a specific mention in previous versions of the MTA’s rules, but the updated regulations bar any ads related to marijuana or hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The new policy is a result of “recent developments in the decriminalization of cannabis in New York,” according to minutes from a November MTA board meeting, Morning Brew reported.

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions. U.S. marijuana industry financials

Licensing, funding and investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities

Insights for business and investment strategy Get the MJBizFactbook

At least one licensed medical marijuana company in New York – Vireo Health – began advertising in the New York subway system in 2017.

The state is expected to launch a recreational marijuana market as soon as 2022 after an adult-use legalization bill was signed into law in March.